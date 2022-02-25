Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Withdraw your troops from Ukraine- FG tells Russia
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Federal Government has called on the Russian government to withdraw its troops in Ukraine and stop the approach of aggression in the country.

 

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffery

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Federal government asks Russia to withdraw troops from Ukraine Legit:
Federal government asks Russia to withdraw troops from Ukraine
"Withdraw your troops from Ukraine" – Nigeria tells Russia Yaba Left Online:
"Withdraw your troops from Ukraine" – Nigeria tells Russia
Order Your Troops To Return To Russia – FG Tells Russia Naija on Point:
Order Your Troops To Return To Russia – FG Tells Russia
Stop the aggression: Nigeria tells Russia to withdraw from Ukraine First Reports:
Stop the aggression: Nigeria tells Russia to withdraw from Ukraine
Withdraw Your Troops From Ukraine - FG Urges Russia Tori News:
Withdraw Your Troops From Ukraine - FG Urges Russia


   More Picks
1 Ukraine crisis: Russia stripped of Champions League final by UEFA with Paris picked as replacement host - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema, refuses to comment on Nigeria's stand on Russia's invasion of Ukraine (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 ExxonMobil reaches agreement to sell interest in MPNU to Seplat Energy - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
4 Fake military officer, two others arrested for burglary and theft in Kwara community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
5 Fuel Scarcity: Bayelsa orders price control, pegs price to N230 per litre - The Eagle Online, 22 hours ago
6 I’ll reduce LASUST tuition fees, make it bigger, Sanwo-Olu assures students - The Point, 19 hours ago
7 Stop taking somebody who has not proposed to you to your parent's house - Nigerian clergyman advises single ladies (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
8 Regina Daniels gifts her younger sister, Destiny, a car on her birthday (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
9 South Africa calls on Russia to immediately withdraw troops from Ukraine - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
10 "This might be the last time you see me alive" - Ukrainian President Zelensky to EU leaders over President Vladimir Putin's invasion - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info