Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FG to Russia: Withdraw your troops from Ukraine, stop 'aggression approach'
News photo The Nation  - The Federal Government has met with envoys of the G7 countries in Nigeria, expressing worries over the Russian-Ukraine conflict with

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

FG To Russia: Withdraw Your Troops From Ukraine, Stop Aggression Approach The Nigeria Lawyer:
FG To Russia: Withdraw Your Troops From Ukraine, Stop Aggression Approach
Withdraw Your Troops From Ukraine, Stop ‘Aggression Approach’ – FG To Russia News Breakers:
Withdraw Your Troops From Ukraine, Stop ‘Aggression Approach’ – FG To Russia
Withdraw Your Troops From Ukraine, Stop ‘Aggression Approach’ - FG To Russia | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Withdraw Your Troops From Ukraine, Stop ‘Aggression Approach’ - FG To Russia | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Withdraw your troops from Ukraine, stop aggression approach – Nigerian govt tells Russia Within Nigeria:
Withdraw your troops from Ukraine, stop aggression approach – Nigerian govt tells Russia
"Withdraw your troops from Ukraine, stop aggression approach" - FG to Russia Instablog 9ja:
"Withdraw your troops from Ukraine, stop aggression approach" - FG to Russia


   More Picks
1 Evacuation of Nigerian students is not possible because it is not safe to fly - Ukraine Ambassador to Nigeria tells FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
2 "This might be the last time you see me alive" - Ukrainian President Zelensky to EU leaders over President Vladimir Putin's invasion - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 Fake military officer, two others arrested for burglary and theft in Kwara community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
4 Russia Threatens Military, Political Consequences If Sweden, Finland Try Joining NATO - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
5 Come Play Naija… New Game Show Berths On Africa Magic - The Guardian, 12 hours ago
6 Ukraine: Aisha Buhari joins Nigerian parents in prayers, solidarity - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
7 Manchester United end sponsorship deal with Russian state airline Aeroflot following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
8 Obi Cubana celebrates wife, son on birthdays - The Punch, 12 hours ago
9 Russia vetoes UN Security Council resolution condemning invasion of Ukraine - Premium Times, 12 hours ago
10 PDP governors reject Zamfara deputy governor’s impeachment - Ripples Nigeria, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info