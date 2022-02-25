Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Edo banks robbery: cash, vehicles recovered from fleeing robbers
Vanguard News  - Edo banks robbery: cash, vehicles recovered from fleeing robbers

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Police recover N37 million, cars abandoned by bank robbers in Edo Peoples Gazette:
Police recover N37 million, cars abandoned by bank robbers in Edo
N35m recovered from fleeing Edo robbers 1st for Credible News:
N35m recovered from fleeing Edo robbers
N35M Recovered From Armed Robbers Who Raided Edo Banks Republican Nigeria:
N35M Recovered From Armed Robbers Who Raided Edo Banks
Police Recover N34M, Four Vehicles From Fleeing Edo bank Robbers The New Diplomat:
Police Recover N34M, Four Vehicles From Fleeing Edo bank Robbers
N35M Recovered From Armed Robbers Who Raided Edo Banks Tori News:
N35M Recovered From Armed Robbers Who Raided Edo Banks


   More Picks
1 Evacuation of Nigerian students is not possible because it is not safe to fly - Ukraine Ambassador to Nigeria tells FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
2 "This might be the last time you see me alive" - Ukrainian President Zelensky to EU leaders over President Vladimir Putin's invasion - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 Fake military officer, two others arrested for burglary and theft in Kwara community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
4 Russia Threatens Military, Political Consequences If Sweden, Finland Try Joining NATO - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
5 Come Play Naija… New Game Show Berths On Africa Magic - The Guardian, 12 hours ago
6 Ukraine: Aisha Buhari joins Nigerian parents in prayers, solidarity - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
7 Manchester United end sponsorship deal with Russian state airline Aeroflot following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
8 Obi Cubana celebrates wife, son on birthdays - The Punch, 12 hours ago
9 Russia vetoes UN Security Council resolution condemning invasion of Ukraine - Premium Times, 12 hours ago
10 PDP governors reject Zamfara deputy governor’s impeachment - Ripples Nigeria, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info