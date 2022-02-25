Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
UK Bans Russian Airlines From Entering British Airspace, Russia Retaliates
Independent
- Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.
49 mins ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Ukraine: Russia bans British airlines from airspace
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Russia Bans British Airlines From Its Airspace
The Street Journal:
Russian/Ukraine war: Moscow bans British airlines from its airspace
News Diary Online:
Russia bans British airlines from its airspace
News Breakers:
Ukraine: Russia bans British airlines from airspace
Within Nigeria:
Russia closes its airspace to British airlines
More Picks
1
Ukraine crisis: Russia stripped of Champions League final by UEFA with Paris picked as replacement host -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
2
Amotekun not in rivalry with police, other security agencies - Akeredolu | herald.ng -
The Herald,
18 hours ago
3
ExxonMobil reaches agreement to sell interest in MPNU to Seplat Energy -
Vanguard News,
17 hours ago
4
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema, refuses to comment on Nigeria's stand on Russia's invasion of Ukraine (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
5
Stop taking somebody who has not proposed to you to your parent's house - Nigerian clergyman advises single ladies (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
6
South Africa calls on Russia to immediately withdraw troops from Ukraine -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
7
Fake military officer, two others arrested for burglary and theft in Kwara community -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
8
Nigerian lady alleges that Polish authorities are not letting in Africans fleeing from war in Ukraine -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
9
Russia marked me as target No. 1, my family, as target No. 2 - Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky says as he bans males aged 18-60 from leaving the country -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
10
Don't reject Deputy Gov nomination - Ekiti PDP stakeholders plead with ex-Commissioner -
Daily Post,
10 hours ago
