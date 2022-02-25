”Most Nigerians Who Are Here on Hustle Are Not Willing to Leave. They Prefer to Die Here”- Some Nigerians Trapped in Ukraine Speak

”Most Nigerians Who Are Here on Hustle Are Not Willing to Leave. They Prefer to Die Here”- Some Nigerians Trapped in Ukraine Speak

Some Nigerians, who are currently trapped in Ukraine as a result of the crisis with Russia, have ... Monte Oz Live - Monte OZ Live”Most Nigerians Who Are Here on Hustle Are Not Willing to Leave. They Prefer to Die Here”- Some Nigerians Trapped in Ukraine SpeakSome Nigerians, who are currently trapped in Ukraine as a result of the crisis with Russia, have ...



News Credibility Score: 99%