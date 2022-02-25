Post News
Obi Cubana celebrates wife, son on birthdays
The Punch
- Businessman and socialite, Obi Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, on Saturday celebrated his wife, Ebele, and their last son, Kosi, on their birthdays.
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
‘Each February 26th is a very special day in our family’ Obi Cubana celebrates his wife and son’s birthday in style
News Breakers:
Obi Cubana celebrates wife, son on birthdays
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Obi Cubana Celebrates Wife, Son On Birthdays | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Gist Reel:
"February 26th is a very special day in our family" - Obi Cubana pens note as he celebrates wife and son on their birthday
Tori News:
February 26th Is A Very Special Day In Our Family – Obi Cubana Writes As He Celebrates Wife And Son On Their Birthday
Kemi Filani Blog:
‘Each February 26th is a very special day in our family’ Obi Cubana celebrates his wife and son’s birthday in style
More Picks
1
Ukraine crisis: Russia stripped of Champions League final by UEFA with Paris picked as replacement host -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
2
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema, refuses to comment on Nigeria's stand on Russia's invasion of Ukraine (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
3
ExxonMobil reaches agreement to sell interest in MPNU to Seplat Energy -
Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
4
Fake military officer, two others arrested for burglary and theft in Kwara community -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
5
Fuel Scarcity: Bayelsa orders price control, pegs price to N230 per litre -
The Eagle Online,
22 hours ago
6
I’ll reduce LASUST tuition fees, make it bigger, Sanwo-Olu assures students -
The Point,
19 hours ago
7
Stop taking somebody who has not proposed to you to your parent's house - Nigerian clergyman advises single ladies (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
8
Regina Daniels gifts her younger sister, Destiny, a car on her birthday (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
9
South Africa calls on Russia to immediately withdraw troops from Ukraine -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
10
"This might be the last time you see me alive" - Ukrainian President Zelensky to EU leaders over President Vladimir Putin's invasion -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
