News at a Glance
Russia vetoes UN Security Council resolution condemning invasion of Ukraine
Premium Times
- A total of 11 UN Security Council members votes in favour of the resolution.
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
The Sun:
Russia vetoes UN Security Council resolution on invasion of Ukraine
Peoples Gazette:
China, India, UAE abstain as Russia vetoes UN Security Council resolution on invasion of Ukraine
The Herald:
Russia vetoes UN Security Council resolution on invasion of Ukraine | herald.ng
The News Guru:
U.S. fumes as Russia vetoes UN Security Council resolution on invasion of Ukraine
Daily Nigerian:
Russia vetoes UN Security Council resolution on invasion of Ukraine
Pulse Nigeria:
Russia has used its veto power to overturn the UN Security Council resolution condemning the Ukraine invasion. China, India, and UAE abstained from voting.
News Breakers:
Russia vetoes UN Security Council resolution on invasion of Ukraine
More Picks
1
"This might be the last time you see me alive" - Ukrainian President Zelensky to EU leaders over President Vladimir Putin's invasion -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
2
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema, refuses to comment on Nigeria's stand on Russia's invasion of Ukraine (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
3
Fake military officer, two others arrested for burglary and theft in Kwara community -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
4
I’ll reduce LASUST tuition fees, make it bigger, Sanwo-Olu assures students -
The Point,
22 hours ago
5
Ukraine: Aisha Buhari joins Nigerian parents in prayers, solidarity -
Vanguard News,
15 hours ago
6
Africa Magic premieres new game show “Come Play Naija“ -
PM News,
14 hours ago
7
Russia Threatens Military, Political Consequences If Sweden, Finland Try Joining NATO -
Sahara Reporters,
14 hours ago
8
Money Laundering: Court Grants Ex-Attorney General Of The Federation, Adoke’s Request To Travel Abroad For Medical Treatment -
Sahara Reporters,
19 hours ago
9
Manchester United end sponsorship deal with Russian state airline Aeroflot following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
10
Nigerian lady alleges that Polish authorities are not letting in Africans fleeing from war in Ukraine -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
