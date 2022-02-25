Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Russia vetoes UN Security Council resolution condemning invasion of Ukraine
Premium Times  - A total of 11 UN Security Council members votes in favour of the resolution.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Russia vetoes UN Security Council resolution on invasion of Ukraine The Sun:
Russia vetoes UN Security Council resolution on invasion of Ukraine
China, India, UAE abstain as Russia vetoes UN Security Council resolution on invasion of Ukraine Peoples Gazette:
China, India, UAE abstain as Russia vetoes UN Security Council resolution on invasion of Ukraine
Russia vetoes UN Security Council resolution on invasion of Ukraine | herald.ng The Herald:
Russia vetoes UN Security Council resolution on invasion of Ukraine | herald.ng
U.S. fumes as Russia vetoes UN Security Council resolution on invasion of Ukraine The News Guru:
U.S. fumes as Russia vetoes UN Security Council resolution on invasion of Ukraine
Russia vetoes UN Security Council resolution on invasion of Ukraine Daily Nigerian:
Russia vetoes UN Security Council resolution on invasion of Ukraine
Russia has used its veto power to overturn the UN Security Council resolution condemning the Ukraine invasion. China, India, and UAE abstained from voting. Pulse Nigeria:
Russia has used its veto power to overturn the UN Security Council resolution condemning the Ukraine invasion. China, India, and UAE abstained from voting.
Russia vetoes UN Security Council resolution on invasion of Ukraine News Breakers:
Russia vetoes UN Security Council resolution on invasion of Ukraine


   More Picks
1 "This might be the last time you see me alive" - Ukrainian President Zelensky to EU leaders over President Vladimir Putin's invasion - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema, refuses to comment on Nigeria's stand on Russia's invasion of Ukraine (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Fake military officer, two others arrested for burglary and theft in Kwara community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 I’ll reduce LASUST tuition fees, make it bigger, Sanwo-Olu assures students - The Point, 22 hours ago
5 Ukraine: Aisha Buhari joins Nigerian parents in prayers, solidarity - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
6 Africa Magic premieres new game show “Come Play Naija“ - PM News, 14 hours ago
7 Russia Threatens Military, Political Consequences If Sweden, Finland Try Joining NATO - Sahara Reporters, 14 hours ago
8 Money Laundering: Court Grants Ex-Attorney General Of The Federation, Adoke’s Request To Travel Abroad For Medical Treatment - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
9 Manchester United end sponsorship deal with Russian state airline Aeroflot following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
10 Nigerian lady alleges that Polish authorities are not letting in Africans fleeing from war in Ukraine - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info