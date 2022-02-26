Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: I Don’t Need Physical Strength To Rule Nigeria, I’m Not Applying For The Job Of A Bricklayer Or Grave Digger – Tinubu
Tori News  - The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress stated this when he visited the palace of the Ataoja of Osogbo, Jimoh Olanipekun, to inform him of his political ambition on Friday.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: I don Daily Post:
2023: I don't need physical strength to be president, I'm not a bricklayer, grave digger - Tinubu
2023: ‘I’m not applying to be a sprinter or a grave digger’ - Tinubu The Eagle Online:
2023: ‘I’m not applying to be a sprinter or a grave digger’ - Tinubu
2023: I don’t need physical strength to be president, I’m not a bricklayer, grave digger – Tinubu People n Politics:
2023: I don’t need physical strength to be president, I’m not a bricklayer, grave digger – Tinubu
I Don’t Need Physical Strength To Rule Nigeria, I’m Not Applying For The Job Of A Bricklayer Or Grave Digger – Tinubu Republican Nigeria:
I Don’t Need Physical Strength To Rule Nigeria, I’m Not Applying For The Job Of A Bricklayer Or Grave Digger – Tinubu


   More Picks
1 Evacuation of Nigerian students is not possible because it is not safe to fly - Ukraine Ambassador to Nigeria tells FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
2 "This might be the last time you see me alive" - Ukrainian President Zelensky to EU leaders over President Vladimir Putin's invasion - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Obi Cubana celebrates wife, son on birthdays - The Punch, 17 hours ago
4 "I'm shooting a romance film" - Yul Edochie defends self as he lies inside a coffin shortly after FG banned money ritual movies [Video] - Gist Reel, 11 hours ago
5 Come Play Naija… New Game Show Berths On Africa Magic - The Guardian, 16 hours ago
6 Ukraine: Aisha Buhari joins Nigerian parents in prayers, solidarity - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
7 Manchester United end sponsorship deal with Russian state airline Aeroflot following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
8 Goods worth millions of Naira destroyed as Ladipo market is gutted by fire (photos/video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
9 Russia vetoes UN Security Council resolution condemning invasion of Ukraine - Premium Times, 17 hours ago
10 It’s too risky to evacuate 5,600 Nigerians in Ukraine now – FG - The Punch, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info