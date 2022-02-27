Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"Money, power and fame too intoxicating” – Olamide says
Gist Reel  - Popular rapper, Olamide has taken to the microblogging platform, Twitter, to reveal that money fame and power can be intoxicating.

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

The Info NG:
“Fame, Money And Power Are Too Intoxicating” – Rapper Olamide
Information Nigeria:
“Money, Power And Fame Too Intoxicating” – Rapper Olamide
My Celebrity & I:
Fame, Money, Power Too Intoxicating – Olamide
Correct NG:
Power, money and fame are too intoxicating – Olamide
News Breakers:
“Money, Power And Fame Too Intoxicating” – Rapper Olamide
Benco News:
Fame, Money, Power Too Intoxicating – Olamide
Eco City Reporters:
Fame Money Power Too Intoxicating – Olamide Says
People n Politics:
Fame, money, power, too intoxicating….
Republican Nigeria:
Fame, Money, Power Too Intoxicating – Olamide
Naija on Point:
Power, money and fame are too intoxicating – Olamide
Tori News:
Fame, Money, Power Too Intoxicating – Olamide


   More Picks
1 My past trauma made me difficult to love - Toke Makinwa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Nigerian Embassy Receives 130 Nigerians In Romania - Channels Television, 2 hours ago
3 2023: Nigeria will be safe in my hands – Atiku hints on contesting for Presidency - Daily Post, 3 hours ago
4 Why Ogun, Oyo, Osun, others will experience prolonged power outage – IBEDC - The News Guru, 20 hours ago
5 Putin puts Russia's nuclear forces on alert as fighting in Ukraine continues - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
6 Political parties in Nigeria are the same – Shekarau - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
7 Nigeria Air to fly before June 2023 – ICRC - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
8 Russia-Ukraine war: Buhari reacts to maltreatment of Nigerians, Africans - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
9 Russia-Ukraine war: Fuel scarcity may continue, oil vessels face delay on sea - The Punch, 11 hours ago
10 "I won't be shut down because I have cellulite" Uriel Oputa tells bodyshamers who mocked her latest video - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info