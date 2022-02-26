Post News
FG to recommend Sokoto State Stadium for international sports events- Minister
The Guardian
- Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, says the Federal Government will recommend the Sokoto State Modern Sports Arena for international sports events when completed.
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Sun:
FG to recommend Sokoto State Stadium for international sports events- Minister
Peoples Gazette:
FG to recommend Sokoto stadium for international events: Sports Minister
The Street Journal:
FG To Recommend Sokoto State Stadium For International Sports Events- Minister
NPO Reports:
FG To Recommend Sokoto Stadium for International Events
News Breakers:
FG to recommend Sokoto State Stadium for international sports events- Minister
More Picks
1
Evacuation of Nigerian students is not possible because it is not safe to fly - Ukraine Ambassador to Nigeria tells FG -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
2
"This might be the last time you see me alive" - Ukrainian President Zelensky to EU leaders over President Vladimir Putin's invasion -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
3
New Electoral Act: CSOs want INEC to set new dates for 2023 general elections -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
4
Obi Cubana celebrates wife, son on birthdays -
The Punch,
15 hours ago
5
"I'm shooting a romance film" - Yul Edochie defends self as he lies inside a coffin shortly after FG banned money ritual movies [Video] -
Gist Reel,
9 hours ago
6
Come Play Naija… New Game Show Berths On Africa Magic -
The Guardian,
15 hours ago
7
Ukraine: Aisha Buhari joins Nigerian parents in prayers, solidarity -
Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
8
Manchester United end sponsorship deal with Russian state airline Aeroflot following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
9
Goods worth millions of Naira destroyed as Ladipo market is gutted by fire (photos/video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
10
Russia vetoes UN Security Council resolution condemning invasion of Ukraine -
Premium Times,
15 hours ago
