"I'm shooting a romance film" - Yul Edochie defends self as he lies inside a coffin shortly after FG banned money ritual movies [Video]
Gist Reel
- In what has now turned out to be a prohibted content, Nollywood actor Yul Edochie subtly defended himself after he was spotted inside a coffin.
2 days ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
“Na romance film we dey shoot o” – Actor, Yul Edochie says as he lies inside a coffin following FG ban on money ritual in movies (video)
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
No More Ritual Films, Yul Edochie Says As He Acts ‘Romance Role’ Inside A Coffin (Video)
Information Nigeria:
Yul Edochie May Release Money Ritual Movie Soon, Despite FG’S Ban
Sundiata Post:
No More Ritual Films’ Yul Edochie Vows From Inside A Coffin
The Dabigal Blog:
“Na romance film we dey shoot o” – Actor, Yul Edochie says as he lies inside a coffin following FG ban on money ritual in movies (video)
Naija News:
‘No More Ritual Films’ Yul Edochie Vows From Inside A Coffin
Republican Nigeria:
I’m Shooting A Romance Film In My Own Way – Yul Edochie Says As He Lies Inside A Coffin Shortly After FG Banned Money Ritual Movies (Video)
Online Nigeria:
I’m Shooting A Romance Film In My Own Way – Yul Edochie Says As He Lies Inside A Coffin Shortly After FG Banned Money Ritual Movies (Video)
Naija Parrot:
“Na romance film we dey shoot o” – Actor, Yul Edochie says as he lies inside a coffin following FG ban on money ritual in movies (video)
Kanyi Daily:
"I'm Shooting A Romantic Movie"- Actor Yul Edochie Says As He Lies Inside Coffin
1st for Credible News:
Yul Edochie vows from inside a coffin, ‘No more ritual films’
Tori News:
I’m Shooting A Romance Film In My Own Way – Yul Edochie Says As He Lies Inside A Coffin Shortly After FG Banned Money Ritual Movies (Video)
