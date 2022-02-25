Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Stay at home and get into federal or state university.
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Senator Shehu Sani has asked Nigerians who are dying to study abroad to stay back home and get into any of the Universities in Nigeria.

According to him, it is better to hustle with A
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
99%
99%
