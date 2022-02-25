Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Stay at home and get into federal or state university.
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Senator Shehu Sani has asked Nigerians who are dying to study abroad to stay back home and get into any of the Universities in Nigeria.

 

According to him, it is better to hustle with A

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Stay at home and get into federal or state university. Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Stay at home and get into federal or state university.
Stay at home and get into federal or state university- Senator Shehu Sani tells Nigerians dying to study abroad My Celebrity & I:
Stay at home and get into federal or state university- Senator Shehu Sani tells Nigerians dying to study abroad
"It Gist Reel:
"It's better to hustle with ASUU than war and racism; stay at home and get into Fed and State Universities" – Shehu Sani tells those dying to go study overseas
It’s Better To Hustle With ASUU Than War And Racism – Senator Shehu Sani Tells Nigerians Dying To Study Abroad Online Nigeria:
It’s Better To Hustle With ASUU Than War And Racism – Senator Shehu Sani Tells Nigerians Dying To Study Abroad
It’s Better To Hustle With ASUU Than War And Racism Republican Nigeria:
It’s Better To Hustle With ASUU Than War And Racism
It’s Better To Hustle With ASUU Than War And Racism - Senator Shehu Sani Tells Nigerians Dying To Study Abroad Tori News:
It’s Better To Hustle With ASUU Than War And Racism - Senator Shehu Sani Tells Nigerians Dying To Study Abroad


   More Picks
1 Evacuation of Nigerian students is not possible because it is not safe to fly - Ukraine Ambassador to Nigeria tells FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
2 "This might be the last time you see me alive" - Ukrainian President Zelensky to EU leaders over President Vladimir Putin's invasion - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 Fake military officer, two others arrested for burglary and theft in Kwara community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
4 Russia Threatens Military, Political Consequences If Sweden, Finland Try Joining NATO - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
5 Come Play Naija… New Game Show Berths On Africa Magic - The Guardian, 12 hours ago
6 Ukraine: Aisha Buhari joins Nigerian parents in prayers, solidarity - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
7 Manchester United end sponsorship deal with Russian state airline Aeroflot following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
8 Obi Cubana celebrates wife, son on birthdays - The Punch, 12 hours ago
9 Russia vetoes UN Security Council resolution condemning invasion of Ukraine - Premium Times, 12 hours ago
10 PDP governors reject Zamfara deputy governor’s impeachment - Ripples Nigeria, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info