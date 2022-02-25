Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Russia-Ukraine conflict: NATO activates force for ‘first time’ in history
The Nation  - The NATO Response Force (NRF) has been activated as a defensive measure in response to Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.This is the first

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sahara Reporters:
Russia-Ukraine Conflict: NATO Activates Force For ‘First Time’ In History, Okays 40,000 Troops
Russia vs Ukraine: NATO activates Response Force Vanguard News:
Russia vs Ukraine: NATO activates Response Force
Ukraine: NATO deploys response force for first time The Punch:
Ukraine: NATO deploys response force for first time
Russia Vs Ukraine: NATO Activates Response Force The Street Journal:
Russia Vs Ukraine: NATO Activates Response Force
Ukraine: NATO deploys response force for first time News Breakers:
Ukraine: NATO deploys response force for first time


   More Picks
1 Evacuation of Nigerian students is not possible because it is not safe to fly - Ukraine Ambassador to Nigeria tells FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
2 "This might be the last time you see me alive" - Ukrainian President Zelensky to EU leaders over President Vladimir Putin's invasion - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 Fake military officer, two others arrested for burglary and theft in Kwara community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
4 Russia Threatens Military, Political Consequences If Sweden, Finland Try Joining NATO - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
5 Come Play Naija… New Game Show Berths On Africa Magic - The Guardian, 12 hours ago
6 Ukraine: Aisha Buhari joins Nigerian parents in prayers, solidarity - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
7 Manchester United end sponsorship deal with Russian state airline Aeroflot following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
8 Obi Cubana celebrates wife, son on birthdays - The Punch, 12 hours ago
9 Russia vetoes UN Security Council resolution condemning invasion of Ukraine - Premium Times, 12 hours ago
10 PDP governors reject Zamfara deputy governor’s impeachment - Ripples Nigeria, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info