Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I need ammunition, not a ride!' Zelensky tells Joe Biden for offering to evacuate him from Kyiv as he drinks tea with Ukrainian soldiers
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Ukraine's president, Volodimir Zelensky, has rejected US president, Joe Biden's offer to be evacuated out of the capital Kyiv as Russian forces attempt to close in on the capital after a b

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

"I need ammunition, not a ride", Zelensky tells Biden Peoples Gazette:
"I need ammunition, not a ride", Zelensky tells Biden
Russian/Ukraine war: Zelensky reacts to Biden The Street Journal:
Russian/Ukraine war: Zelensky reacts to Biden's offer to evacuate him from Kyiv says 'I need ammunition, not a ride'
I Need Ammunition, Not a Ride! Monte Oz Live:
I Need Ammunition, Not a Ride!' Volodimir Zelensky Tells Joe Biden For Offering to Evacuate Him From Kyiv as He Drinks Tea With Ukrainian Soldiers
Ukraine President, Zelensky reacts after Joe Biden offered to evacuate him from Kyiv Within Nigeria:
Ukraine President, Zelensky reacts after Joe Biden offered to evacuate him from Kyiv


   More Picks
1 Evacuation of Nigerian students is not possible because it is not safe to fly - Ukraine Ambassador to Nigeria tells FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 "This might be the last time you see me alive" - Ukrainian President Zelensky to EU leaders over President Vladimir Putin's invasion - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 New Electoral Act: CSOs want INEC to set new dates for 2023 general elections - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
4 Obi Cubana celebrates wife, son on birthdays - The Punch, 15 hours ago
5 "I'm shooting a romance film" - Yul Edochie defends self as he lies inside a coffin shortly after FG banned money ritual movies [Video] - Gist Reel, 9 hours ago
6 Come Play Naija… New Game Show Berths On Africa Magic - The Guardian, 15 hours ago
7 Ukraine: Aisha Buhari joins Nigerian parents in prayers, solidarity - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
8 Manchester United end sponsorship deal with Russian state airline Aeroflot following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
9 Goods worth millions of Naira destroyed as Ladipo market is gutted by fire (photos/video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
10 Russia vetoes UN Security Council resolution condemning invasion of Ukraine - Premium Times, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info