Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“Marriage May Not Be For Me, I Might Be A Single Mother” – BB Naija’s Lucy
The Info NG  - Theinfong
Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog

Big Brother Naija, ex-housemate Lucy Edet, has revealed that marriage may not be for her, as she might be a single mother.

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I may become single mother —Lucy BBN The Punch:
I may become single mother —Lucy BBN
News Breakers:
I may become single mother —Lucy BBN
Diamond Celebrities:
I May Become A Single Mother — Lucy, Big Brother Naija
Benco News:
I May Become Single Mother — BBNaija Lucy
Infotrust News:
I May Become Single Mother —Lucy BBN


   More Picks
1 My past trauma made me difficult to love - Toke Makinwa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Nigerian Embassy Receives 130 Nigerians In Romania - Channels Television, 2 hours ago
3 2023: Nigeria will be safe in my hands – Atiku hints on contesting for Presidency - Daily Post, 3 hours ago
4 Why Ogun, Oyo, Osun, others will experience prolonged power outage – IBEDC - The News Guru, 20 hours ago
5 Putin puts Russia's nuclear forces on alert as fighting in Ukraine continues - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
6 Political parties in Nigeria are the same – Shekarau - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
7 Nigeria Air to fly before June 2023 – ICRC - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
8 Russia-Ukraine war: Buhari reacts to maltreatment of Nigerians, Africans - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
9 Russia-Ukraine war: Fuel scarcity may continue, oil vessels face delay on sea - The Punch, 11 hours ago
10 "I won't be shut down because I have cellulite" Uriel Oputa tells bodyshamers who mocked her latest video - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info