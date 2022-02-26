Post News
News at a Glance
C'River bye-elections: Massive voter turnout as voting begins
Vanguard News
- There is a massive voter turnout turn at Mbumbe west, ward II,007 with 820 registered voters on the list.
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Imo Bye-election: Voting begins in Ngor-Okpala
The Guardian:
Ondo by-election: Voters laud INEC on early commencement of exercise
Peoples Gazette:
Ondo By-election: Voters laud INEC on early commencement of exercise
News Diary Online:
Ondo by-election: Voters laud INEC on early commencement of exercise
PM News:
Voters laud INEC as Ondo bye-election begins - P.M. News
The Street Journal:
Ondo By-Election: Voters Laud INEC On Early Commencement Of Exercise
News Breakers:
Voters laud INEC as Ondo bye-election begins
More Picks
1
Evacuation of Nigerian students is not possible because it is not safe to fly - Ukraine Ambassador to Nigeria tells FG -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
2
Ukraine Based Nigerian Billionaire Pastor Cries Out , Putin Wants Me To Kill -
CKN Nigeria,
21 hours ago
3
Goods worth millions of Naira destroyed as Ladipo market is gutted by fire (photos/video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
4
Stay at home and get into federal or state university. -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
5
Let Youths Compete With Me; Democracy Is Competition, Atiku Says After Meeting Ex-President, Obasanjo -
Sahara Reporters,
18 hours ago
6
Better stay in Nigeria to study than face war, racism overseas - Shehu Sani -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
7
Ukraine: Nigerians wont be harmed- Russian Ambassador to Nigeria assures FG -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
8
IGP Appoints Senchi As Acting DIG Operations, Others -
Independent,
20 hours ago
9
ShowDown: You cannot veto our voices, U.S. confronts Russia as Ukraine's tension escalates -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
10
Polish Ambassador to Nigeria denies claims Nigerians and other African nationals are being denied access into Poland from Ukraine (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
