GOOD NEWS!! NDLEA Releases Zinoleesky From Custody (Watch Video As He Returns Home)
Naija Loaded  - The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has released Marlian music signed artiste, Oniyide Azeez a.k.a Zinoleesky. Marlian Music boss, Naira NDLEA Releases Zinoleesky From Custody

2 days ago
Not Just OK:
Zinoleesky Released From NDLEA Custody | Watch Video
Edujandon:
Naira Marley Confirms Zinoleesky, Mohabad Release From NDLEA Custody
Gist Reel:
Zinoleesky released from NDLEA custody (Video)
Naija News:
NDLEA Releases Zinoleesky From Custody
Gist Lovers:
NDLEA releases Zinoleesky from Custody | Watch Video
Republican Nigeria:
Video Of Zinoleesky After He Was Released From NDLEA Custody
Tori News:
Video Of Zinoleesky After He Was Released From NDLEA Custody


1 My past trauma made me difficult to love - Toke Makinwa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Nigerian Embassy Receives 130 Nigerians In Romania - Channels Television, 2 hours ago
3 2023: Nigeria will be safe in my hands – Atiku hints on contesting for Presidency - Daily Post, 3 hours ago
4 Why Ogun, Oyo, Osun, others will experience prolonged power outage – IBEDC - The News Guru, 20 hours ago
5 Putin puts Russia's nuclear forces on alert as fighting in Ukraine continues - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
6 Political parties in Nigeria are the same – Shekarau - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
7 Nigeria Air to fly before June 2023 – ICRC - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
8 Russia-Ukraine war: Buhari reacts to maltreatment of Nigerians, Africans - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
9 Russia-Ukraine war: Fuel scarcity may continue, oil vessels face delay on sea - The Punch, 11 hours ago
10 "I won't be shut down because I have cellulite" Uriel Oputa tells bodyshamers who mocked her latest video - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
