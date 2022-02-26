Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Couple lure businessman with dating app before robbing him and burying him alive
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A couple lured a wealthy businessman to his death by tricking him on a dating app.
Candy Arrieta, 34, and her 35-year-old partner Mohamed Achraf, dubbed the Badoo killers, found
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Republican Nigeria:
Couple Lure Businessman With Dating App Before Robbing Him And Burying Him Alive
Monte Oz Live:
Couple Lure Businessman With Dating App Before Robbing Him and Burying Him Alive
Within Nigeria:
Couple lure businessman with dating app before robbing, burying him alive in Spain
Tori News:
Couple Lure Businessman With Dating App Before Robbing Him And Burying Him Alive
More Picks
1
Evacuation of Nigerian students is not possible because it is not safe to fly - Ukraine Ambassador to Nigeria tells FG -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
2
Russia Threatens Military, Political Consequences If Sweden, Finland Try Joining NATO -
Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago
3
"I'm shooting a romance film" - Yul Edochie defends self as he lies inside a coffin shortly after FG banned money ritual movies [Video] -
Gist Reel,
12 hours ago
4
Come Play Naija… New Game Show Berths On Africa Magic -
The Guardian,
18 hours ago
5
Goods worth millions of Naira destroyed as Ladipo market is gutted by fire (photos/video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
6
Obi Cubana celebrates wife, son on birthdays -
The Punch,
18 hours ago
7
Manchester United end sponsorship deal with Russian state airline Aeroflot following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
8
2023: I Don’t Need Physical Strength To Rule Nigeria, I’m Not Applying For The Job Of A Bricklayer Or Grave Digger – Tinubu -
Tori News,
14 hours ago
9
Ukraine: Nigerians wont be harmed- Russian Ambassador to Nigeria assures FG -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
10
Russia vetoes UN Security Council resolution condemning invasion of Ukraine -
Premium Times,
18 hours ago
