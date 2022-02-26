Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Scarcity: NSCDC Threatens To Seal Stations, Sue Independent Marketers Hoarding Fuel
News photo Channels Television  - The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has threatened to seal any fuel station with Premium Motor Spirit and has refused to dispense fuel. The security agency also vowed to sue fuel marketers hoarding the product.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Scarcity: NSCDC Threatens To Seal Stations, Sue Independent Marketers Hoarding Fuel Independent:
Scarcity: NSCDC Threatens To Seal Stations, Sue Independent Marketers Hoarding Fuel
NSCDC Threatens To Seal Filling Stations Hoarding Fuel The Trent:
NSCDC Threatens To Seal Filling Stations Hoarding Fuel
Scarcity: NSCDC Threatens To Seal Stations, Sue Independent Marketers Hoarding Fuel News Breakers:
Scarcity: NSCDC Threatens To Seal Stations, Sue Independent Marketers Hoarding Fuel


   More Picks
1 Evacuation of Nigerian students is not possible because it is not safe to fly - Ukraine Ambassador to Nigeria tells FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 "I'm shooting a romance film" - Yul Edochie defends self as he lies inside a coffin shortly after FG banned money ritual movies [Video] - Gist Reel, 20 hours ago
3 Goods worth millions of Naira destroyed as Ladipo market is gutted by fire (photos/video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
4 2023: I Don’t Need Physical Strength To Rule Nigeria, I’m Not Applying For The Job Of A Bricklayer Or Grave Digger – Tinubu - Tori News, 22 hours ago
5 Ukraine: Nigerians wont be harmed- Russian Ambassador to Nigeria assures FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
6 I need ammunition, not a ride!' Zelensky tells Joe Biden for offering to evacuate him from Kyiv as he drinks tea with Ukrainian soldiers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
7 Polish Ambassador to Nigeria denies claims Nigerians and other African nationals are being denied access into Poland from Ukraine (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
8 GOOD NEWS!! NDLEA Releases Zinoleesky From Custody (Watch Video As He Returns Home) - Naija Loaded, 16 hours ago
9 Ogun pastor shoots guest worshipper during vigil - The Punch, 12 hours ago
10 Gunmen kill father of 2021 LNG winner, Cheluchi Onyemelukwe - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info