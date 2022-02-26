Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Goods worth millions of Naira destroyed as Ladipo market is gutted by fire (photos/video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Goods worth millions of Naira have been destroyed after fire gutted the Aguiyi Ironsi plaza in the Ladipo spare parts market in Lagos State in the early hours of today, February 26.

 

