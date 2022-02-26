Post News
News at a Glance
How much did you collect? Actor Yomi Black lands in trouble after publicly declaring support for Tinubu - Kemi Filani News
Kemi Filani Blog
- Nollywood actor Yomi Black has been dragged on social media after publicly declaring support for the presidential ambition of National Leader of the All
14 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
30%
Additional Sources
Gist Reel:
"How much you collect?" – Netizens query Yomi Black after he declared support for Tinubu
Republican Nigeria:
How Much You Collect– Nigerians Slam Yomi Black After He Declared Support For Tinubu
Tori News:
How Much You Collect– Nigerians Slam Yomi Black After He Declared Support For Tinubu
More Picks
1
Evacuation of Nigerian students is not possible because it is not safe to fly - Ukraine Ambassador to Nigeria tells FG -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
2
"I'm shooting a romance film" - Yul Edochie defends self as he lies inside a coffin shortly after FG banned money ritual movies [Video] -
Gist Reel,
20 hours ago
3
Goods worth millions of Naira destroyed as Ladipo market is gutted by fire (photos/video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
4
2023: I Don’t Need Physical Strength To Rule Nigeria, I’m Not Applying For The Job Of A Bricklayer Or Grave Digger – Tinubu -
Tori News,
22 hours ago
5
Ukraine: Nigerians wont be harmed- Russian Ambassador to Nigeria assures FG -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
6
I need ammunition, not a ride!' Zelensky tells Joe Biden for offering to evacuate him from Kyiv as he drinks tea with Ukrainian soldiers -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
7
Polish Ambassador to Nigeria denies claims Nigerians and other African nationals are being denied access into Poland from Ukraine (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
8
GOOD NEWS!! NDLEA Releases Zinoleesky From Custody (Watch Video As He Returns Home) -
Naija Loaded,
16 hours ago
9
Ogun pastor shoots guest worshipper during vigil -
The Punch,
12 hours ago
10
Gunmen kill father of 2021 LNG winner, Cheluchi Onyemelukwe -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
