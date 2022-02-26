Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

How much did you collect? Actor Yomi Black lands in trouble after publicly declaring support for Tinubu - Kemi Filani News
Kemi Filani Blog  - Nollywood actor Yomi Black has been dragged on social media after publicly declaring support for the presidential ambition of National Leader of the All

14 hours ago
   More Picks
1 Evacuation of Nigerian students is not possible because it is not safe to fly - Ukraine Ambassador to Nigeria tells FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 "I'm shooting a romance film" - Yul Edochie defends self as he lies inside a coffin shortly after FG banned money ritual movies [Video] - Gist Reel, 20 hours ago
3 Goods worth millions of Naira destroyed as Ladipo market is gutted by fire (photos/video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
4 2023: I Don’t Need Physical Strength To Rule Nigeria, I’m Not Applying For The Job Of A Bricklayer Or Grave Digger – Tinubu - Tori News, 22 hours ago
5 Ukraine: Nigerians wont be harmed- Russian Ambassador to Nigeria assures FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
6 I need ammunition, not a ride!' Zelensky tells Joe Biden for offering to evacuate him from Kyiv as he drinks tea with Ukrainian soldiers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
7 Polish Ambassador to Nigeria denies claims Nigerians and other African nationals are being denied access into Poland from Ukraine (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
8 GOOD NEWS!! NDLEA Releases Zinoleesky From Custody (Watch Video As He Returns Home) - Naija Loaded, 16 hours ago
9 Ogun pastor shoots guest worshipper during vigil - The Punch, 12 hours ago
10 Gunmen kill father of 2021 LNG winner, Cheluchi Onyemelukwe - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
