Police arrest Pastor for unlawful Posession of Firearms, attempted murder
News photo Politics Nigeria  - Police in Ogun State arrested a `Shepherd’’ in charge of a Celestial Church Christ, Peter Omope, on Saturday for illegal possession of firearms and attempted murder.

22 hours ago
