Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Missed Flight: Kano emirate official issues Air Peace ultimatum to apologise to Emir
Premium Times
- "I am giving an ultimatum of 72 hours for Air Peace to tender an apology to the emir, first in a national daily and secondly to come..."
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Bayero: Air Peace must apologise to Emir of Kano in 72 hours or else...
Ripples Nigeria:
Emir of Kano demands apology from Air Peace over flight delay
The Street Journal:
Missed flight: Kano emirate official issues Air Peace three-day ultimatum to apologise to Emir
Screen Gist:
Missed Flight: Kano Emirate Official Issues Air Peace Ultimatum To Apologise To Emir
More Picks
1
Evacuation of Nigerian students is not possible because it is not safe to fly - Ukraine Ambassador to Nigeria tells FG -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
2
Obi Cubana celebrates wife, son on birthdays -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
3
"I'm shooting a romance film" - Yul Edochie defends self as he lies inside a coffin shortly after FG banned money ritual movies [Video] -
Gist Reel,
14 hours ago
4
Goods worth millions of Naira destroyed as Ladipo market is gutted by fire (photos/video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
5
2023: I Don’t Need Physical Strength To Rule Nigeria, I’m Not Applying For The Job Of A Bricklayer Or Grave Digger – Tinubu -
Tori News,
16 hours ago
6
It’s too risky to evacuate 5,600 Nigerians in Ukraine now – FG -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
7
Ukraine: Nigerians wont be harmed- Russian Ambassador to Nigeria assures FG -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
8
Russia vetoes UN Security Council resolution condemning invasion of Ukraine -
Premium Times,
20 hours ago
9
Zinoleesky: Why NDLEA operatives don't need warrant to search premises —Spokesman -
The Punch,
14 hours ago
10
I need ammunition, not a ride!' Zelensky tells Joe Biden for offering to evacuate him from Kyiv as he drinks tea with Ukrainian soldiers -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
