Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Major shake-up as IGP Baba appoints acting DIG, orders redeployment of three AIGs
News photo Daily Post  - The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Usman Baba, has appointed Mr Bala Senchi, an Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), as the acting Deputy

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

IGP appoints acting DIG, orders redeployment of three AIGs Premium Times:
IGP appoints acting DIG, orders redeployment of three AIGs
IG appoints acting DIG, orders redeployment of three AIGs The Eagle Online:
IG appoints acting DIG, orders redeployment of three AIGs
I-GP appoints acting DIG, orders redeployment of 3 AIGs The News Guru:
I-GP appoints acting DIG, orders redeployment of 3 AIGs
I-GP appoints acting DIG, orders redeployment of 3 AIGs News Diary Online:
I-GP appoints acting DIG, orders redeployment of 3 AIGs
IGP appoints acting DIG, orders redeployment of three AIGs Within Nigeria:
IGP appoints acting DIG, orders redeployment of three AIGs


   More Picks
1 Evacuation of Nigerian students is not possible because it is not safe to fly - Ukraine Ambassador to Nigeria tells FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 "I'm shooting a romance film" - Yul Edochie defends self as he lies inside a coffin shortly after FG banned money ritual movies [Video] - Gist Reel, 21 hours ago
3 Goods worth millions of Naira destroyed as Ladipo market is gutted by fire (photos/video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 2023: I Don’t Need Physical Strength To Rule Nigeria, I’m Not Applying For The Job Of A Bricklayer Or Grave Digger – Tinubu - Tori News, 23 hours ago
5 Ukraine: Nigerians wont be harmed- Russian Ambassador to Nigeria assures FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
6 ShowDown: You cannot veto our voices, U.S. confronts Russia as Ukraine's tension escalates - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
7 Zinoleesky: Why NDLEA operatives don't need warrant to search premises —Spokesman - The Punch, 21 hours ago
8 I need ammunition, not a ride!' Zelensky tells Joe Biden for offering to evacuate him from Kyiv as he drinks tea with Ukrainian soldiers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
9 Polish Ambassador to Nigeria denies claims Nigerians and other African nationals are being denied access into Poland from Ukraine (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
10 GOOD NEWS!! NDLEA Releases Zinoleesky From Custody (Watch Video As He Returns Home) - Naija Loaded, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info