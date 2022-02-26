Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Bye-Election: INEC Ad-Hoc Staff Abducted Alongside Sensitive Materials In Imo
Channels Television  -   Some ad-hoc staff members of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have been abducted in Imo State. INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Imo, Francis Ezeonu, confirmed the abduction of the electoral officials on Saturday ...

9 hours ago
   More Picks
1 Evacuation of Nigerian students is not possible because it is not safe to fly - Ukraine Ambassador to Nigeria tells FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 "I'm shooting a romance film" - Yul Edochie defends self as he lies inside a coffin shortly after FG banned money ritual movies [Video] - Gist Reel, 18 hours ago
3 Come Play Naija… New Game Show Berths On Africa Magic - The Guardian, 24 hours ago
4 Goods worth millions of Naira destroyed as Ladipo market is gutted by fire (photos/video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
5 2023: I Don’t Need Physical Strength To Rule Nigeria, I’m Not Applying For The Job Of A Bricklayer Or Grave Digger – Tinubu - Tori News, 20 hours ago
6 Ukraine: Nigerians wont be harmed- Russian Ambassador to Nigeria assures FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
7 I need ammunition, not a ride!' Zelensky tells Joe Biden for offering to evacuate him from Kyiv as he drinks tea with Ukrainian soldiers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
8 Polish Ambassador to Nigeria denies claims Nigerians and other African nationals are being denied access into Poland from Ukraine (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
9 GOOD NEWS!! NDLEA Releases Zinoleesky From Custody (Watch Video As He Returns Home) - Naija Loaded, 15 hours ago
10 Ogun pastor shoots guest worshipper during vigil - The Punch, 11 hours ago
