STATEMENT AT A PRESS CONFERENCE BY THE HONOURABLE CHAIRMAN OF THE INDEPENDENT NATIONAL ELECTORAL COMMISSION (INEC), PROFESSOR MAHMOOD YAKUBU, ON THE RELEASE OF THE TIMETABLE AND SCHEDULE OF ACTlVITIES FOR THE 2023 GENERAL ELECTION HELD AT THE ...
News photo The Point  - Ladies and Gentlemen of the Press. 1.​ As you are aware, yesterday, Friday 25th February 2022, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria signed the Electoral Bill 2022 into law.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

