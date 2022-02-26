Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023 elections: INEC sets new dates after Buhari signed electoral amendment bill
Pulse Nigeria  - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has adjusted the dates for the 2023 general elections, following Friday’s signing of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law by President Muhammadu Buhari

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Now That The Electoral Act Is In Place Leadership:
Now That The Electoral Act Is In Place
Amidst Outcries, President Buhari Signs Electoral Amendment Act RootsTV Nigeria:
Amidst Outcries, President Buhari Signs Electoral Amendment Act
INEC Reveals New Dates For 2023 Elections Biz Watch Nigeria:
INEC Reveals New Dates For 2023 Elections
INEC discloses position on electoral act on Saturday News Diary Online:
INEC discloses position on electoral act on Saturday
INEC announces new dates for Presidential, governorship elections: Statement News Breakers:
INEC announces new dates for Presidential, governorship elections: Statement
INEC announces new dates for 2023 Presidential and Governorship elections Olajide TV:
INEC announces new dates for 2023 Presidential and Governorship elections
INEC Announces New Dates For 2023 Elections In Nigeria Diamond Celebrities:
INEC Announces New Dates For 2023 Elections In Nigeria


   More Picks
1 Evacuation of Nigerian students is not possible because it is not safe to fly - Ukraine Ambassador to Nigeria tells FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Goods worth millions of Naira destroyed as Ladipo market is gutted by fire (photos/video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 Stay at home and get into federal or state university. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 Better stay in Nigeria to study than face war, racism overseas - Shehu Sani - The Punch, 20 hours ago
5 Ukraine: Nigerians wont be harmed- Russian Ambassador to Nigeria assures FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 ShowDown: You cannot veto our voices, U.S. confronts Russia as Ukraine's tension escalates - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
7 Polish Ambassador to Nigeria denies claims Nigerians and other African nationals are being denied access into Poland from Ukraine (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
8 Gunmen Kill Gov Ishaku’s Aide, Attack Mourners In Anambra - Leadership, 5 hours ago
9 C'River bye-elections: Massive voter turnout as voting begins - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
10 I need ammunition, not a ride!' Zelensky tells Joe Biden for offering to evacuate him from Kyiv as he drinks tea with Ukrainian soldiers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info