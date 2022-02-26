Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Millions In Bitcoin Pouring Into Ukraine From Anonymous Donors | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Ladun Liadi Blog  - Cryptocurrency analysts say at least $9m has so far been donated to the Ukrainian war effort through anonymous Bitcoin donations.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

Russia/Ukraine: Millions In Bitcoin Pouring Into Ukraine From Anonymous Donors Information Nigeria:
Russia/Ukraine: Millions In Bitcoin Pouring Into Ukraine From Anonymous Donors
Millions In Bitcoin Pouring Into Ukraine From Anonymous Donors News Breakers:
Millions In Bitcoin Pouring Into Ukraine From Anonymous Donors
Russia/Ukraine: Millions In Bitcoin Pouring Into Ukraine From Anonymous Donors Tori News:
Russia/Ukraine: Millions In Bitcoin Pouring Into Ukraine From Anonymous Donors


   More Picks
1 Goods worth millions of Naira destroyed as Ladipo market is gutted by fire (photos/video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Let Youths Compete With Me; Democracy Is Competition, Atiku Says After Meeting Ex-President, Obasanjo - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
3 Terrorists kill 7, abduct 57, injure prospective JAMB candidate in Kaduna - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
4 IGP Appoints Senchi As Acting DIG Operations, Others - Independent, 23 hours ago
5 2023 elections: INEC sets new dates after Buhari signed electoral amendment bill - Pulse Nigeria, 17 hours ago
6 Britain to send more arms to Ukraine as fight with Russia rages - Ripples Nigeria, 17 hours ago
7 Bayero: Air Peace must apologise to Emir of Kano in 72 hours or else… - The Nation, 17 hours ago
8 Gunmen Kill Gov Ishaku’s Aide, Attack Mourners In Anambra - Leadership, 10 hours ago
9 Ogun pastor shoots guest worshipper during vigil - The Punch, 21 hours ago
10 Nigerian man at the Poland border insists Ukrainian authorities are denying blacks from crossing into Poland - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info