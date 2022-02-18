Post News
News at a Glance
NUPENG gives oil marketers ultimatum to reverse price hike, scarcity lingers
The Punch
- NUPENG gives oil marketers ultimatum to reverse price hike, scarcity lingers
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Fuel price hike: NUPENG gives 24 hours ultimatum to marketers
Leadership:
NUPENG Gives Oil Marketers 24 Hours To Return Fuel Price To N165 Per Litre
Daily Post:
NUPENG gives marketers 24hrs to revert to official price of petrol
Information Nigeria:
Revert To Official Price Of Petrol Or We Will Name And Shame You – NUPENG Warns Marketer
News Breakers:
NUPENG gives oil marketers ultimatum to reverse price hike, scarcity lingers
Edujandon:
NUPENG gives marketers 24hrs to revert to official price of petrol
See Naija:
NUPENG gives marketers 24hrs to revert to official price of petrol
Eco City Reporters:
NUPENG gives marketers 24hrs to revert to official price of petrol
Screen Gist:
NUPENG Gives Marketers 24hrs To Revert To Official Price Of Petrol
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Revert To Official Price Of Petrol Or We Will Name And Shame You - NUPENG Threatens Marketers | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Within Nigeria:
NUPENG gives marketers 24hrs to revert to official price of petrol
Tori News:
Revert To Official Price Of Petrol Or We Will Name And Shame You – NUPENG Warns Marketers
More Picks
1
NUPENG gives oil marketers ultimatum to reverse price hike, scarcity lingers -
The Punch,
12 hours ago
2
Let Youths Compete With Me; Democracy Is Competition, Atiku Says After Meeting Ex-President, Obasanjo -
Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago
3
2023 elections: INEC sets new dates after Buhari signed electoral amendment bill -
Pulse Nigeria,
19 hours ago
4
Terrorists kill 7, abduct 57, injure prospective JAMB candidate in Kaduna -
Vanguard News,
16 hours ago
5
Britain to send more arms to Ukraine as fight with Russia rages -
Ripples Nigeria,
18 hours ago
6
Bayero: Air Peace must apologise to Emir of Kano in 72 hours or else… -
The Nation,
19 hours ago
7
Gunmen Kill Gov Ishaku’s Aide, Attack Mourners In Anambra -
Leadership,
11 hours ago
8
Ogun pastor shoots guest worshipper during vigil -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
9
Nigerian man at the Poland border insists Ukrainian authorities are denying blacks from crossing into Poland -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
10
Presidential, NASS elections to hold February 25, 2023 as late signing of Electoral Act forces INEC to shift polls -
Ripples Nigeria,
21 hours ago
