Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NUPENG gives oil marketers ultimatum to reverse price hike, scarcity lingers
The Punch  - NUPENG gives oil marketers ultimatum to reverse price hike, scarcity lingers

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Fuel price hike: NUPENG gives 24 hours ultimatum to marketers Vanguard News:
Fuel price hike: NUPENG gives 24 hours ultimatum to marketers
NUPENG Gives Oil Marketers 24 Hours To Return Fuel Price To N165 Per Litre Leadership:
NUPENG Gives Oil Marketers 24 Hours To Return Fuel Price To N165 Per Litre
NUPENG gives marketers 24hrs to revert to official price of petrol Daily Post:
NUPENG gives marketers 24hrs to revert to official price of petrol
Revert To Official Price Of Petrol Or We Will Name And Shame You – NUPENG Warns Marketer Information Nigeria:
Revert To Official Price Of Petrol Or We Will Name And Shame You – NUPENG Warns Marketer
NUPENG gives oil marketers ultimatum to reverse price hike, scarcity lingers News Breakers:
NUPENG gives oil marketers ultimatum to reverse price hike, scarcity lingers
NUPENG gives marketers 24hrs to revert to official price of petrol Edujandon:
NUPENG gives marketers 24hrs to revert to official price of petrol
NUPENG gives marketers 24hrs to revert to official price of petrol See Naija:
NUPENG gives marketers 24hrs to revert to official price of petrol
NUPENG gives marketers 24hrs to revert to official price of petrol Eco City Reporters:
NUPENG gives marketers 24hrs to revert to official price of petrol
NUPENG Gives Marketers 24hrs To Revert To Official Price Of Petrol Screen Gist:
NUPENG Gives Marketers 24hrs To Revert To Official Price Of Petrol
Revert To Official Price Of Petrol Or We Will Name And Shame You - NUPENG Threatens Marketers | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Revert To Official Price Of Petrol Or We Will Name And Shame You - NUPENG Threatens Marketers | Ladun Liadi's Blog
NUPENG gives marketers 24hrs to revert to official price of petrol Within Nigeria:
NUPENG gives marketers 24hrs to revert to official price of petrol
Revert To Official Price Of Petrol Or We Will Name And Shame You – NUPENG Warns Marketers Tori News:
Revert To Official Price Of Petrol Or We Will Name And Shame You – NUPENG Warns Marketers


   More Picks
1 NUPENG gives oil marketers ultimatum to reverse price hike, scarcity lingers - The Punch, 12 hours ago
2 Let Youths Compete With Me; Democracy Is Competition, Atiku Says After Meeting Ex-President, Obasanjo - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
3 2023 elections: INEC sets new dates after Buhari signed electoral amendment bill - Pulse Nigeria, 19 hours ago
4 Terrorists kill 7, abduct 57, injure prospective JAMB candidate in Kaduna - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
5 Britain to send more arms to Ukraine as fight with Russia rages - Ripples Nigeria, 18 hours ago
6 Bayero: Air Peace must apologise to Emir of Kano in 72 hours or else… - The Nation, 19 hours ago
7 Gunmen Kill Gov Ishaku’s Aide, Attack Mourners In Anambra - Leadership, 11 hours ago
8 Ogun pastor shoots guest worshipper during vigil - The Punch, 23 hours ago
9 Nigerian man at the Poland border insists Ukrainian authorities are denying blacks from crossing into Poland - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
10 Presidential, NASS elections to hold February 25, 2023 as late signing of Electoral Act forces INEC to shift polls - Ripples Nigeria, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info