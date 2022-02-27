Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
APC wins Akure South/Akure North Federal Constituency by-election
Peoples Gazette
- The APC candidate, Alademayokun Olarewaju, polled 26,370 votes to defeat his closest rival, the PDP's Olumuyiwa Adu who scored 24,201 votes.
14 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Ondo: APC wins Akure South, North Federal Constituency bye-election
TVC News:
APC wins Akure North/ South Federal Constituency by-election
The News Guru:
APC wins Akure South/Akure North Federal Constituency by-election
Pulse Nigeria:
APC wins Akure South/Akure North Federal Constituency by-election
The Eagle Online:
APC floors PDP, others in Akure South/Akure North Federal Constituency by-election
News Wire NGR:
APC wins Akure South/Akure North Federal Constituency by-election
News Diary Online:
APC wins Akure South/Akure North Federal Constituency by-election
PM News:
INEC confirms APC's Lawson-Alade winner of Akure Reps seat - P.M. News
The Genius Media:
APC Wins Akure South/Akure North Federal Constituency By-Election
News Breakers:
Ondo: APC wins Akure South, North Federal Constituency bye-election
More Picks
1
NUPENG gives oil marketers ultimatum to reverse price hike, scarcity lingers -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
2
APC wins Akure South/Akure North Federal Constituency by-election -
Peoples Gazette,
14 hours ago
3
Osinbajo to attend Africa court for human rights launch in Tanzania -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
4
Terrorists kill 7, abduct 57, injure prospective JAMB candidate in Kaduna -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
5
Nigerian man at the Poland border insists Ukrainian authorities are denying blacks from crossing into Poland -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
6
Gunmen Kill Gov Ishaku’s Aide, Attack Mourners In Anambra -
Leadership,
17 hours ago
7
Electoral Act: Buhari has validated ‘Vote-Rigging-Vaccine’ – Okechukwu -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
8
3m Ukrainians already in need of humanitarian assistance – UN -
Vanguard News,
11 hours ago
9
Lady claims Burna Boy bashed her boyfriend’s car with his Ferrari and threatened to seize it [Watch video] -
Correct NG,
12 hours ago
10
Putin places Russia's nuclear weapons squad on high alert -
Peoples Gazette,
7 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...