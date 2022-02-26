Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Abuja Bomb Blast Survivors Accuse Nigerian Government Of Neglect
Sahara Reporters  - Abuja Bomb Blast Survivors Accuse Nigerian Government Of Neglect

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Victims of Abuja bomb blasts complain of neglect The Guardian:
Victims of Abuja bomb blasts complain of neglect
Abuja bomb blasts survivors accuse FG of neglect The Punch:
Abuja bomb blasts survivors accuse FG of neglect
Victims Of Abuja Bomb Blasts Complain Of Neglect The Street Journal:
Victims Of Abuja Bomb Blasts Complain Of Neglect
Victims of Abuja bomb blasts complain of neglect News Breakers:
Victims of Abuja bomb blasts complain of neglect


   More Picks
1 Evacuation of Nigerian students is not possible because it is not safe to fly - Ukraine Ambassador to Nigeria tells FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Goods worth millions of Naira destroyed as Ladipo market is gutted by fire (photos/video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 Stay at home and get into federal or state university. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 Better stay in Nigeria to study than face war, racism overseas - Shehu Sani - The Punch, 20 hours ago
5 Ukraine: Nigerians wont be harmed- Russian Ambassador to Nigeria assures FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 ShowDown: You cannot veto our voices, U.S. confronts Russia as Ukraine's tension escalates - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
7 Polish Ambassador to Nigeria denies claims Nigerians and other African nationals are being denied access into Poland from Ukraine (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
8 Gunmen Kill Gov Ishaku’s Aide, Attack Mourners In Anambra - Leadership, 5 hours ago
9 C'River bye-elections: Massive voter turnout as voting begins - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
10 I need ammunition, not a ride!' Zelensky tells Joe Biden for offering to evacuate him from Kyiv as he drinks tea with Ukrainian soldiers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info