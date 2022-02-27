Post News
News at a Glance
SERAP sues Buhari over ‘failure to probe alleged misuse of security votes by governors’
Vanguard News
- “Security votes should be used for improving the security situation in the states or returned to the public treasury.”
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Security votes misuse: Buhari sued for failing to probe serving, ex-governors
PM News:
Buhari dragged to court over failure to probe misuse of security votes by governors - P.M. News
The Will:
SERAP Asks Court To Compel Buhari To Probe Governors Over Alleged Diversion Of Security Votes
The Eagle Online:
SERAP sues Buhari over ‘failure to probe alleged misuse of security votes by governors’
The Nigeria Lawyer:
SERAP Sues Buhari Over ‘Failure To Probe Alleged Misuse Of Security Votes By Governors’
More Picks
1
NUPENG gives oil marketers ultimatum to reverse price hike, scarcity lingers -
The Punch,
17 hours ago
2
Bayero: Air Peace must apologise to Emir of Kano in 72 hours or else… -
The Nation,
23 hours ago
3
2023 elections: INEC sets new dates after Buhari signed electoral amendment bill -
Pulse Nigeria,
23 hours ago
4
Terrorists kill 7, abduct 57, injure prospective JAMB candidate in Kaduna -
Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
5
Nigerian man at the Poland border insists Ukrainian authorities are denying blacks from crossing into Poland -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
6
Britain to send more arms to Ukraine as fight with Russia rages -
Ripples Nigeria,
23 hours ago
7
Gunmen Kill Gov Ishaku’s Aide, Attack Mourners In Anambra -
Leadership,
16 hours ago
8
Electoral Act: Buhari has validated ‘Vote-Rigging-Vaccine’ – Okechukwu -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
9
3m Ukrainians already in need of humanitarian assistance – UN -
Vanguard News,
10 hours ago
10
Lady claims Burna Boy bashed her boyfriend’s car with his Ferrari and threatened to seize it [Watch video] -
Correct NG,
10 hours ago
