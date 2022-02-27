Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


SERAP sues Buhari over ‘failure to probe alleged misuse of security votes by governors’
News photo Vanguard News  - “Security votes should be used for improving the security situation in the states or returned to the public treasury.”

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Security votes misuse: Buhari sued for failing to probe serving, ex-governors Daily Post:
Security votes misuse: Buhari sued for failing to probe serving, ex-governors
Buhari dragged to court over failure to probe misuse of security votes by governors - P.M. News PM News:
Buhari dragged to court over failure to probe misuse of security votes by governors - P.M. News
SERAP Asks Court To Compel Buhari To Probe Governors Over Alleged Diversion Of Security Votes The Will:
SERAP Asks Court To Compel Buhari To Probe Governors Over Alleged Diversion Of Security Votes
SERAP sues Buhari over ‘failure to probe alleged misuse of security votes by governors’ The Eagle Online:
SERAP sues Buhari over ‘failure to probe alleged misuse of security votes by governors’
SERAP Sues Buhari Over ‘Failure To Probe Alleged Misuse Of Security Votes By Governors’ The Nigeria Lawyer:
SERAP Sues Buhari Over ‘Failure To Probe Alleged Misuse Of Security Votes By Governors’


   More Picks
1 NUPENG gives oil marketers ultimatum to reverse price hike, scarcity lingers - The Punch, 17 hours ago
2 Bayero: Air Peace must apologise to Emir of Kano in 72 hours or else… - The Nation, 23 hours ago
3 2023 elections: INEC sets new dates after Buhari signed electoral amendment bill - Pulse Nigeria, 23 hours ago
4 Terrorists kill 7, abduct 57, injure prospective JAMB candidate in Kaduna - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
5 Nigerian man at the Poland border insists Ukrainian authorities are denying blacks from crossing into Poland - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
6 Britain to send more arms to Ukraine as fight with Russia rages - Ripples Nigeria, 23 hours ago
7 Gunmen Kill Gov Ishaku’s Aide, Attack Mourners In Anambra - Leadership, 16 hours ago
8 Electoral Act: Buhari has validated ‘Vote-Rigging-Vaccine’ – Okechukwu - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
9 3m Ukrainians already in need of humanitarian assistance – UN - Vanguard News, 10 hours ago
10 Lady claims Burna Boy bashed her boyfriend’s car with his Ferrari and threatened to seize it [Watch video] - Correct NG, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info