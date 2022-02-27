Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Bandits Kill 10, Kidnap Several Others In Kaduna State
Channels Television  - At least ten persons have been killed by suspected terrorists during separate attacks in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Gunmen kill 17, abduct 57 in Niger, Kaduna attacks The Nation:
Gunmen kill 17, abduct 57 in Niger, Kaduna attacks
Bandits Kill 10, Kidnap Several Others In Kaduna State Independent:
Bandits Kill 10, Kidnap Several Others In Kaduna State
Bandits Kill 10, Kidnap Several Others In Kaduna State News Breakers:
Bandits Kill 10, Kidnap Several Others In Kaduna State
Bandits Attack Kaduna Communities, Kill Seven People, Abduct 57 Others Kanyi Daily:
Bandits Attack Kaduna Communities, Kill Seven People, Abduct 57 Others
Seven Killed, 57 Abducted In Kaduna Attacks | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Seven Killed, 57 Abducted In Kaduna Attacks | Ladun Liadi's Blog


   More Picks
1 ‘Mriya’, Ukrainian world’s largest aircraft destroyed by Russian strikes - Top Naija, 2 hours ago
2 My past trauma made me difficult to love - Toke Makinwa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Why Ogun, Oyo, Osun, others will experience prolonged power outage – IBEDC - The News Guru, 18 hours ago
4 "Michael Jackson wasn't as humble as Davido" Tee Billz says as he calls Davido "the most humble superstar of all time" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
5 Putin puts Russia's nuclear forces on alert as fighting in Ukraine continues - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
6 Political parties in Nigeria are the same – Shekarau - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
7 Nigeria Air to fly before June 2023 – ICRC - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
8 ‘No joy in Nigeria’ – Zinoleesky speaks after release from NDLEA custody - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
9 Alaafin's daughter joins Nollywood - The Punch, 18 hours ago
10 Nigerian Anti-Drug Agency, NDLEA Intercepts 649,300 Capsules Of Tramadol, Heroin At Lagos Airport - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info