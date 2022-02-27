Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


This Disaster Wouldn't Have Happened If Our Election Was Not Rigged – Donald Trump Blames Biden, NATO For Ukraine War
News photo Tori News  - Trump hailed President Vladimir Putin’s intellect, describing him as smart and not the real problem.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

‘Putin is Smart’ - Donald Trump blames NATO, Biden for Ukraine war Daily Post:
‘Putin is Smart’ - Donald Trump blames NATO, Biden for Ukraine war
This Disaster Wouldn’t Have Happened If Our Election Was Not Rigged —Trump Blames Biden For Ukraine War Information Nigeria:
This Disaster Wouldn’t Have Happened If Our Election Was Not Rigged —Trump Blames Biden For Ukraine War
This Disaster Wouldn’t Have Happened If Our Election Was Not Rigged —Trump Blames Biden For Ukraine War News Breakers:
This Disaster Wouldn’t Have Happened If Our Election Was Not Rigged —Trump Blames Biden For Ukraine War
‘Putin Is Smart’ – Donald Trump Blames NATO, Biden For Ukraine War Fresh Reporters:
‘Putin Is Smart’ – Donald Trump Blames NATO, Biden For Ukraine War
‘Putin is Smart’ – Donald Trump blames NATO, Biden for Ukraine war Edujandon:
‘Putin is Smart’ – Donald Trump blames NATO, Biden for Ukraine war


   More Picks
1 NUPENG gives oil marketers ultimatum to reverse price hike, scarcity lingers - The Punch, 16 hours ago
2 Burna Boy crashes Ferrari, survives 'bad accident' - The Punch, 18 hours ago
3 Bayero: Air Peace must apologise to Emir of Kano in 72 hours or else… - The Nation, 22 hours ago
4 2023 elections: INEC sets new dates after Buhari signed electoral amendment bill - Pulse Nigeria, 22 hours ago
5 Terrorists kill 7, abduct 57, injure prospective JAMB candidate in Kaduna - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
6 Britain to send more arms to Ukraine as fight with Russia rages - Ripples Nigeria, 21 hours ago
7 Gunmen Kill Gov Ishaku’s Aide, Attack Mourners In Anambra - Leadership, 14 hours ago
8 Electoral Act: Buhari has validated ‘Vote-Rigging-Vaccine’ – Okechukwu - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
9 3m Ukrainians already in need of humanitarian assistance – UN - Vanguard News, 8 hours ago
10 Nigerian man at the Poland border insists Ukrainian authorities are denying blacks from crossing into Poland - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info