Ukraine drags Russia to the International Court of Justice over invasion
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Ukraine has lodged a complaint against Russia at the International Court of Justice in The Hague to get it to halt its invasion, President Volodymyr

5 hours ago
1 NUPENG gives oil marketers ultimatum to reverse price hike, scarcity lingers - The Punch, 16 hours ago
2 Burna Boy crashes Ferrari, survives 'bad accident' - The Punch, 18 hours ago
3 Bayero: Air Peace must apologise to Emir of Kano in 72 hours or else… - The Nation, 22 hours ago
4 2023 elections: INEC sets new dates after Buhari signed electoral amendment bill - Pulse Nigeria, 22 hours ago
5 Terrorists kill 7, abduct 57, injure prospective JAMB candidate in Kaduna - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
6 Britain to send more arms to Ukraine as fight with Russia rages - Ripples Nigeria, 21 hours ago
7 Gunmen Kill Gov Ishaku’s Aide, Attack Mourners In Anambra - Leadership, 14 hours ago
8 Electoral Act: Buhari has validated ‘Vote-Rigging-Vaccine’ – Okechukwu - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
9 3m Ukrainians already in need of humanitarian assistance – UN - Vanguard News, 8 hours ago
10 Nigerian man at the Poland border insists Ukrainian authorities are denying blacks from crossing into Poland - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
