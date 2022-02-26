Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Family go extra with their baby?s naming ceremony in Lagos (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A family in Lagos went extra with their baby's naming ceremony.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Family go extra with their baby’s naming ceremony in Lagos Olajide TV:
Family go extra with their baby’s naming ceremony in Lagos
WATCH VIDEO: Nigerian Family Go Extra With Their Baby’s Naming Ceremony in Lagos Monte Oz Live:
WATCH VIDEO: Nigerian Family Go Extra With Their Baby’s Naming Ceremony in Lagos
Family Go Extra To Celebrate Their Baby’s Naming Ceremony In Lagos (Video) Tori News:
Family Go Extra To Celebrate Their Baby’s Naming Ceremony In Lagos (Video)


   More Picks
1 NUPENG gives oil marketers ultimatum to reverse price hike, scarcity lingers - The Punch, 17 hours ago
2 Bayero: Air Peace must apologise to Emir of Kano in 72 hours or else… - The Nation, 23 hours ago
3 2023 elections: INEC sets new dates after Buhari signed electoral amendment bill - Pulse Nigeria, 23 hours ago
4 Terrorists kill 7, abduct 57, injure prospective JAMB candidate in Kaduna - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
5 Nigerian man at the Poland border insists Ukrainian authorities are denying blacks from crossing into Poland - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
6 Britain to send more arms to Ukraine as fight with Russia rages - Ripples Nigeria, 23 hours ago
7 Gunmen Kill Gov Ishaku’s Aide, Attack Mourners In Anambra - Leadership, 16 hours ago
8 Electoral Act: Buhari has validated ‘Vote-Rigging-Vaccine’ – Okechukwu - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
9 3m Ukrainians already in need of humanitarian assistance – UN - Vanguard News, 10 hours ago
10 Lady claims Burna Boy bashed her boyfriend’s car with his Ferrari and threatened to seize it [Watch video] - Correct NG, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info