Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Fuel now more expensive than human blood – COSMBYLA knocks Buhari’s govt
News photo Daily Post  - The Coalition of Southern and Middle Belt Youth Leaders Assembly, COSMBYLA, has tackled President Muhammadu Buhari’s government over the current fuel scarcity ravaging many parts of Nigeria. COSMBYLA, an umbrella body of all the youth groups in the ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Fuel now more expensive than human blood – COSMBYLA knocks Buhari’s govt My Celebrity & I:
Fuel now more expensive than human blood – COSMBYLA knocks Buhari’s govt
Fuel now more expensive than human blood – COSMBYLA knocks Buhari’s govt Eco City Reporters:
Fuel now more expensive than human blood – COSMBYLA knocks Buhari’s govt
Fuel now more expensive than human blood – COSMBYLA knocks Buhari’s govt See Naija:
Fuel now more expensive than human blood – COSMBYLA knocks Buhari’s govt


   More Picks
1 NUPENG gives oil marketers ultimatum to reverse price hike, scarcity lingers - The Punch, 20 hours ago
2 Terrorists kill 7, abduct 57, injure prospective JAMB candidate in Kaduna - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
3 Nigerian man at the Poland border insists Ukrainian authorities are denying blacks from crossing into Poland - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 Gunmen Kill Gov Ishaku’s Aide, Attack Mourners In Anambra - Leadership, 19 hours ago
5 Electoral Act: Buhari has validated ‘Vote-Rigging-Vaccine’ – Okechukwu - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
6 3m Ukrainians already in need of humanitarian assistance – UN - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
7 Lady claims Burna Boy bashed her boyfriend’s car with his Ferrari and threatened to seize it [Watch video] - Correct NG, 14 hours ago
8 Russia/Ukraine Crisis: Chelsea owner, Roman Abramovich hands club over to trustees - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
9 Putin places Russia's nuclear weapons squad on high alert - Peoples Gazette, 8 hours ago
10 Suspected cultists who killed police sergeant arrested in Ogun - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info