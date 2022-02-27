Post News
|
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
'I love my cake but love you more' Actor Adeniyi Johnson showers love on his wife after getting a surprise birthday cake - Kemi Filani News
Kemi Filani Blog
- Nollywood actor Adeniyi Johnson has showered love on his wife and colleague Oluwaseyi Edun after giving him a massive birthday cake.
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Loving Adeniyi Johnson always easy, wife hails actor on birthday
Information Nigeria:
“I Love My Cake But Love You More,” Adeniyi Johnson Gushes Over Wife
News Breakers:
“I Love My Cake But Love You More,” Adeniyi Johnson Gushes Over Wife
More Picks
1
Political parties in Nigeria are the same – Shekarau -
Daily Post,
10 hours ago
2
Nigerian man at the Poland border insists Ukrainian authorities are denying blacks from crossing into Poland -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
3
Nigerian man sentenced in South Africa for scamming the public of N43m through fake Lotto message -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
4
Electoral Act: Buhari has validated ‘Vote-Rigging-Vaccine’ – Okechukwu -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
5
3m Ukrainians already in need of humanitarian assistance – UN -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
6
Lady claims Burna Boy bashed her boyfriend’s car with his Ferrari and threatened to seize it [Watch video] -
Correct NG,
20 hours ago
7
Putin puts Russia's nuclear forces on alert as fighting in Ukraine continues -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
8
Ukraine: FG advises stranded Nigerians to use Romanian and Hungarian borders -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
9
Alaafin's daughter joins Nollywood -
The Punch,
12 hours ago
10
Czech Republic join both Poland and Sweden in insisting they won't play Russia in next month's World Cup play-offs over invasion of Ukraine -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
