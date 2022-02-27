Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: Dele Momodu visits mother’s grave, vows to rescue Nigeria from APC’s grip
News photo Vanguard News  - By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo Veteran journalist and Publisher, Dele Momodu, at the weekend as part of effort to kick start his presidential ambition, visited his

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: Dele Momodu visits mother Daily Post:
2023: Dele Momodu visits mother's grave as he kicks off presidential campaign
2023: Dele Momodu visits mother’s grave as he kicks off presidential campaign Nigerian Eye:
2023: Dele Momodu visits mother’s grave as he kicks off presidential campaign
2023: Dele Momodu visits mother’s grave as he kicks off presidential campaign (VIDEO) Within Nigeria:
2023: Dele Momodu visits mother’s grave as he kicks off presidential campaign (VIDEO)


   More Picks
1 NUPENG gives oil marketers ultimatum to reverse price hike, scarcity lingers - The Punch, 19 hours ago
2 APC wins Akure South/Akure North Federal Constituency by-election - Peoples Gazette, 14 hours ago
3 Osinbajo to attend Africa court for human rights launch in Tanzania - The Punch, 16 hours ago
4 Terrorists kill 7, abduct 57, injure prospective JAMB candidate in Kaduna - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
5 Nigerian man at the Poland border insists Ukrainian authorities are denying blacks from crossing into Poland - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
6 Gunmen Kill Gov Ishaku’s Aide, Attack Mourners In Anambra - Leadership, 17 hours ago
7 Electoral Act: Buhari has validated ‘Vote-Rigging-Vaccine’ – Okechukwu - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
8 3m Ukrainians already in need of humanitarian assistance – UN - Vanguard News, 11 hours ago
9 Lady claims Burna Boy bashed her boyfriend’s car with his Ferrari and threatened to seize it [Watch video] - Correct NG, 12 hours ago
10 Putin places Russia's nuclear weapons squad on high alert - Peoples Gazette, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info