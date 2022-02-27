Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Heavy security at venue of Lagos PDP state congress
News photo Vanguard News  - Security operatives on Sunday,  mounted heavy presence at the Airways Ground by Archbishop Vining Memorial Church Cathedral, Ikeja GRA,  venue of the rescheduled state congress

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Heavy security at venue of Lagos PDP congress Daily Trust:
Heavy security at venue of Lagos PDP congress
Lagos PDP holds state congress The Nation:
Lagos PDP holds state congress
Heavily armed security operatives man venue of Lagos PDP congress Peoples Gazette:
Heavily armed security operatives man venue of Lagos PDP congress
Lagos State PDP Congress: Diri Charges Delegates On Unity Independent:
Lagos State PDP Congress: Diri Charges Delegates On Unity
Heavy security at venue of Lagos PDP state congress Prompt News:
Heavy security at venue of Lagos PDP state congress
Heavy security at venue of Lagos PDP state congress Pulse Nigeria:
Heavy security at venue of Lagos PDP state congress
PHOTO: Heavy Security At Venue Of Lagos PDP State Congress The Genius Media:
PHOTO: Heavy Security At Venue Of Lagos PDP State Congress


   More Picks
1 ‘Mriya’, Ukrainian world’s largest aircraft destroyed by Russian strikes - Top Naija, 2 hours ago
2 My past trauma made me difficult to love - Toke Makinwa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Why Ogun, Oyo, Osun, others will experience prolonged power outage – IBEDC - The News Guru, 18 hours ago
4 "Michael Jackson wasn't as humble as Davido" Tee Billz says as he calls Davido "the most humble superstar of all time" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
5 Putin puts Russia's nuclear forces on alert as fighting in Ukraine continues - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
6 Political parties in Nigeria are the same – Shekarau - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
7 Nigeria Air to fly before June 2023 – ICRC - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
8 ‘No joy in Nigeria’ – Zinoleesky speaks after release from NDLEA custody - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
9 Alaafin's daughter joins Nollywood - The Punch, 18 hours ago
10 Nigerian Anti-Drug Agency, NDLEA Intercepts 649,300 Capsules Of Tramadol, Heroin At Lagos Airport - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info