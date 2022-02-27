Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ukraine Invsaion: Putin Puts Russia’s Nuclear Deterrence Forces On Alert
News photo Global Village Extra  - Vladimir Putin has ordered his military to put Russia’s nuclear deterrence forces on high alert in response to “aggressive statements

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Russian president puts nuclear forces on high alert Nigerian Tribune:
Russian president puts nuclear forces on high alert
Putin puts Russian nuclear deterrent forces on The Nation:
Putin puts Russian nuclear deterrent forces on 'high alert'
Putin Puts Russia The Nigeria Lawyer:
Putin Puts Russia's Nuclear Forces On Alert, Cites Sanctions
Putin Orders Nuclear Forces On High Alert The Street Journal:
Putin Orders Nuclear Forces On High Alert
Conflict In Ukraine: Putin Puts Russian Nuclear “Deterrent Force" On Alert Naija News:
Conflict In Ukraine: Putin Puts Russian Nuclear “Deterrent Force" On Alert
Global Panic As #Putin Puts Russia’s Nuclear Weapons On High Alert – #Ukraine The Genius Media:
Global Panic As #Putin Puts Russia’s Nuclear Weapons On High Alert – #Ukraine


   More Picks
1 Political parties in Nigeria are the same – Shekarau - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
2 Putin puts Russia's nuclear forces on alert as fighting in Ukraine continues - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
3 Ukraine: FG advises stranded Nigerians to use Romanian and Hungarian borders - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
4 Alaafin's daughter joins Nollywood - The Punch, 15 hours ago
5 Nigeria Air to fly before June 2023 – ICRC - The Guardian, 16 hours ago
6 2023: PDP shouldn't trust Atiku with presidential ticket, says ex-campaign spokesman, Afegbua - The Punch, 17 hours ago
7 Ukraine Invsaion: Putin Puts Russia’s Nuclear Deterrence Forces On Alert - Global Village Extra, 17 hours ago
8 Nigerian man sentenced in South Africa for scamming the public of N43m through fake Lotto message - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
9 SERAP sues Buhari over ‘failure to probe alleged misuse of security votes by governors’ - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
10 Electoral Act: Buhari has validated ‘Vote-Rigging-Vaccine’ – Okechukwu - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info