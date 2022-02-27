Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: PDP shouldn't trust Atiku with presidential ticket, says ex-campaign spokesman, Afegbua
News photo The Punch  - Kassim Afegbua, a former campaign spokesman for ex-Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has disclosed that his former boss cannot be trusted with the Peoples Democratic Party's presidential ticket for the 2023 general elections.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: You lied about PDP ticket, Afegbua replies Atiku Vanguard News:
2023: You lied about PDP ticket, Afegbua replies Atiku
‘Your claim on PDP presidential ticket a big lie,’ Ex-Edo commissioner, Afegbua tells Atiku Ripples Nigeria:
‘Your claim on PDP presidential ticket a big lie,’ Ex-Edo commissioner, Afegbua tells Atiku
Atiku lied, unfit for PDP as presidential candidate - Afegbua - P.M. News PM News:
Atiku lied, unfit for PDP as presidential candidate - Afegbua - P.M. News
2023: Afegbua slams Atiku over claim of always getting PDP ticket The News Guru:
2023: Afegbua slams Atiku over claim of always getting PDP ticket
2023: PDP shouldn’t trust Atiku with presidential ticket, says ex-campaign spokesman, Afegbua News Breakers:
2023: PDP shouldn’t trust Atiku with presidential ticket, says ex-campaign spokesman, Afegbua
2023 Presidential Ticket: Why Atiku Can’t Be Trusted – Afegbua Reveals Nigeria Breaking News:
2023 Presidential Ticket: Why Atiku Can’t Be Trusted – Afegbua Reveals


   More Picks
1 Political parties in Nigeria are the same – Shekarau - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
2 Putin puts Russia's nuclear forces on alert as fighting in Ukraine continues - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
3 Ukraine: FG advises stranded Nigerians to use Romanian and Hungarian borders - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
4 Alaafin's daughter joins Nollywood - The Punch, 15 hours ago
5 Nigeria Air to fly before June 2023 – ICRC - The Guardian, 16 hours ago
6 2023: PDP shouldn't trust Atiku with presidential ticket, says ex-campaign spokesman, Afegbua - The Punch, 17 hours ago
7 Ukraine Invsaion: Putin Puts Russia’s Nuclear Deterrence Forces On Alert - Global Village Extra, 17 hours ago
8 Nigerian man sentenced in South Africa for scamming the public of N43m through fake Lotto message - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
9 SERAP sues Buhari over ‘failure to probe alleged misuse of security votes by governors’ - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
10 Electoral Act: Buhari has validated ‘Vote-Rigging-Vaccine’ – Okechukwu - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info