Come and join our army, Ukraine appeals to foreigners

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
NUPENG gives oil marketers ultimatum to reverse price hike, scarcity lingers - The Punch,
20 hours ago
|
2
|
Terrorists kill 7, abduct 57, injure prospective JAMB candidate in Kaduna - Vanguard News,
24 hours ago
|
3
|
Nigerian man at the Poland border insists Ukrainian authorities are denying blacks from crossing into Poland - Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
|
4
|
Gunmen Kill Gov Ishaku’s Aide, Attack Mourners In Anambra - Leadership,
19 hours ago
|
5
|
Electoral Act: Buhari has validated ‘Vote-Rigging-Vaccine’ – Okechukwu - Daily Post,
15 hours ago
|
6
|
3m Ukrainians already in need of humanitarian assistance – UN - Vanguard News,
13 hours ago
|
7
|
Lady claims Burna Boy bashed her boyfriend’s car with his Ferrari and threatened to seize it [Watch video] - Correct NG,
14 hours ago
|
8
|
Russia/Ukraine Crisis: Chelsea owner, Roman Abramovich hands club over to trustees - Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
|
9
|
Putin places Russia's nuclear weapons squad on high alert - Peoples Gazette,
8 hours ago
|
10
|
Suspected cultists who killed police sergeant arrested in Ogun - Daily Post,
9 hours ago