Nigerian Singer, Omah Lay Claims He Hasn’t Had Sex in a Very Long Time!
Nigerian Singer, Omah Lay Claims He Hasn’t Had Sex in a Very Long Time!
Nigerian singer, Omah Lay has said that he has not had sex in a long time. “Been such a long time since I had sex” the singer tweeted on Saturday.
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

