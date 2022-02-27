Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

ISWAP kills 11 farmers in Borno
News photo Daily Trust  - No fewer than 11 farmers have been killed by suspected members of the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) during an attack in the southern part of the Borno State on Saturday. It was learnt that ISWAP had stormed a remote village, Sabon-Gari ...

10 hours ago
