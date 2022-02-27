Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NDLEA seizes Tramadol, 809,850 euros from Pakistan, Austria, Italy
News photo The Guardian  - The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said it had seized at least 649,300 capsules of Tramadol, totalling 225 mg and 809,850 Euros in Lagos.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NDLEA Seizes Tramadol, 809,850 Euros From Pakistan, Austria, Italy The Street Journal:
NDLEA Seizes Tramadol, 809,850 Euros From Pakistan, Austria, Italy
NDLEA seizes Tramadol, 809,850 euros from Pakistan, Austria, Italy News Breakers:
NDLEA seizes Tramadol, 809,850 euros from Pakistan, Austria, Italy
NDLEA seizes 225mg tramadol, €809,850 from Pakistan, Austria, Italy Within Nigeria:
NDLEA seizes 225mg tramadol, €809,850 from Pakistan, Austria, Italy


   More Picks
1 Political parties in Nigeria are the same – Shekarau - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
2 Nigerian man at the Poland border insists Ukrainian authorities are denying blacks from crossing into Poland - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Putin puts Russia's nuclear forces on alert as fighting in Ukraine continues - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 Nigerian man sentenced in South Africa for scamming the public of N43m through fake Lotto message - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
5 SERAP sues Buhari over ‘failure to probe alleged misuse of security votes by governors’ - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
6 Electoral Act: Buhari has validated ‘Vote-Rigging-Vaccine’ – Okechukwu - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
7 3m Ukrainians already in need of humanitarian assistance – UN - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
8 Lady claims Burna Boy bashed her boyfriend’s car with his Ferrari and threatened to seize it [Watch video] - Correct NG, 21 hours ago
9 Ukraine: FG advises stranded Nigerians to use Romanian and Hungarian borders - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
10 Alaafin's daughter joins Nollywood - The Punch, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info