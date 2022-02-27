Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

2023: Be steadfast on quest for Igbo Presidency — ADF urges Ndigbo
News photo Vanguard News  - Ahead of the 2023 general election, a pro-Igbo organisation, AlaIgbo Development Foundation, ADF, has tasked Igbo leaders to remain firm and focus on their demand for Igbo extraction of Nigeria President.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 NUPENG gives oil marketers ultimatum to reverse price hike, scarcity lingers - The Punch, 20 hours ago
2 Terrorists kill 7, abduct 57, injure prospective JAMB candidate in Kaduna - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
3 Nigerian man at the Poland border insists Ukrainian authorities are denying blacks from crossing into Poland - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 Gunmen Kill Gov Ishaku’s Aide, Attack Mourners In Anambra - Leadership, 19 hours ago
5 Electoral Act: Buhari has validated ‘Vote-Rigging-Vaccine’ – Okechukwu - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
6 3m Ukrainians already in need of humanitarian assistance – UN - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
7 Lady claims Burna Boy bashed her boyfriend’s car with his Ferrari and threatened to seize it [Watch video] - Correct NG, 14 hours ago
8 Russia/Ukraine Crisis: Chelsea owner, Roman Abramovich hands club over to trustees - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
9 Putin places Russia's nuclear weapons squad on high alert - Peoples Gazette, 8 hours ago
10 Suspected cultists who killed police sergeant arrested in Ogun - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
