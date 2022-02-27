Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Lady receives truckload of provisions from her boyfriend as late Valentine’s gift (Watch video)
Correct NG
- A young Nigerian lady has taken to social media to celebrate after receiving a store’s worth of provisions from her boyfriend.
1 day ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Nigerian lady shares video of a late Val gift she got from her partner (video)
Yaba Left Online:
Nigerian lady shows off late Valentine’s gift she received from her partner (video)
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Nigerian lady shares video of a late Val gift she got from her partner (video)
Naija on Point:
Lady receives truckload of provisions from her boyfriend as late Valentine’s gift (Watch video)
Republican Nigeria:
Nigerian Lady Shares Video of Late Val Gift She Got From Her Lover (Video)
Tori News:
Nigerian Lady Shares Video of Late Val Gift She Got From Her Lover (Video)
More Picks
1
‘Mriya’, Ukrainian world’s largest aircraft destroyed by Russian strikes -
Top Naija,
11 hours ago
2
2023: Nigeria will be safe in my hands – Atiku hints on contesting for Presidency -
Daily Post,
10 hours ago
3
Carabao Cup final: Kepa breaks silence after missing crucial penalty against Liverpool -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
4
Russia-Ukraine war: Fuel scarcity may continue, oil vessels face delay on sea -
The Punch,
18 hours ago
5
US to Citizens in Ukraine: Leave immediately via options still available -
News Wire NGR,
4 hours ago
6
‘No joy in Nigeria’ – Zinoleesky speaks after release from NDLEA custody -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
7
Putin puts Russia's nuclear forces on alert as fighting in Ukraine continues -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
8
DJ Enimoney's wife, Iwalewa, shares cryptic posts on IG -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
9
Eight Killed, Several Injured, Bride Kidnapped During Wedding As Bandits Attack Niger Communities -
Sahara Reporters,
11 hours ago
10
Russia-Ukraine war: Buhari reacts to maltreatment of Nigerians, Africans -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...