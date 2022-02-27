Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lady receives truckload of provisions from her boyfriend as late Valentine’s gift (Watch video)
News photo Correct NG  - A young Nigerian lady has taken to social media to celebrate after receiving a store’s worth of provisions from her boyfriend.

1 day ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigerian lady shares video of a late Val gift she got from her partner (video) Linda Ikeji Blog:
Nigerian lady shares video of a late Val gift she got from her partner (video)
Nigerian lady shows off late Valentine’s gift she received from her partner (video) Yaba Left Online:
Nigerian lady shows off late Valentine’s gift she received from her partner (video)
Nigerian lady shares video of a late Val gift she got from her partner (video) Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Nigerian lady shares video of a late Val gift she got from her partner (video)
Lady receives truckload of provisions from her boyfriend as late Valentine’s gift (Watch video) Naija on Point:
Lady receives truckload of provisions from her boyfriend as late Valentine’s gift (Watch video)
Nigerian Lady Shares Video of Late Val Gift She Got From Her Lover (Video) Republican Nigeria:
Nigerian Lady Shares Video of Late Val Gift She Got From Her Lover (Video)
Nigerian Lady Shares Video of Late Val Gift She Got From Her Lover (Video) Tori News:
Nigerian Lady Shares Video of Late Val Gift She Got From Her Lover (Video)


   More Picks
1 ‘Mriya’, Ukrainian world’s largest aircraft destroyed by Russian strikes - Top Naija, 11 hours ago
2 2023: Nigeria will be safe in my hands – Atiku hints on contesting for Presidency - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
3 Carabao Cup final: Kepa breaks silence after missing crucial penalty against Liverpool - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
4 Russia-Ukraine war: Fuel scarcity may continue, oil vessels face delay on sea - The Punch, 18 hours ago
5 US to Citizens in Ukraine: Leave immediately via options still available - News Wire NGR, 4 hours ago
6 ‘No joy in Nigeria’ – Zinoleesky speaks after release from NDLEA custody - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
7 Putin puts Russia's nuclear forces on alert as fighting in Ukraine continues - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
8 DJ Enimoney's wife, Iwalewa, shares cryptic posts on IG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
9 Eight Killed, Several Injured, Bride Kidnapped During Wedding As Bandits Attack Niger Communities - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
10 Russia-Ukraine war: Buhari reacts to maltreatment of Nigerians, Africans - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info