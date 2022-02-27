Post News
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
FG Set To Roll Out National Action Plan on Human Trafficking in Nigeria 2022 – 2026
News Diary Online
- By Chimezie Godfrey A roadmap for the National Action Plan on Human Trafficking in Nigeria 2022 – 2026 is to be unveiled by the Ministry [...]
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
FG set to roll out National Action Plan on human trafficking in Nigeria 2022-2026
The Sun:
FG to unveil 2022-2026 nat’l action plan on human trafficking
Independent:
FG To Unveil National Action Plan On Human Trafficking
The Will:
FG To Unveil National Action Plan On Human Trafficking
More Picks
1
Putin puts Russia's nuclear forces on alert as fighting in Ukraine continues -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
2
"I won't be shut down because I have cellulite" Uriel Oputa tells bodyshamers who mocked her latest video -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
3
"Michael Jackson wasn't as humble as Davido" Tee Billz says as he calls Davido "the most humble superstar of all time" -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
4
Friends mourn popular Nigerian socialite Dammie Richie following his sudden demise -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
5
Alaafin's daughter joins Nollywood -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
6
Electoral Act 2022: Buhari becomes ”Darling” of opposition, others – Review -
News Diary Online,
18 hours ago
7
Fake News: Ganduje Congratulates Kano Scholar For Developing Communication Model -
Independent,
22 hours ago
8
Ukraine: FG advises stranded Nigerians to use Romanian and Hungarian borders -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
9
Ukraine invasion: England FA confirm they will NOT play against Russia in any international fixtures -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
10
NLC mobilises workers for local govt autonomy – Wabba -
The Herald,
22 hours ago
