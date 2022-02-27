Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian Anti-Drug Agency, NDLEA Intercepts 649,300 Capsules Of Tramadol, Heroin At Lagos Airport
Sahara Reporters  - Operatives seized a consignment of 131 parcels of cannabis concealed in packages of black soap, during outward clearance of cargo going to the UK.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NDLEA Intercepts Drugs, €809,850 At Lagos Airport Leadership:
NDLEA Intercepts Drugs, €809,850 At Lagos Airport
NDLEA intercepts 649,300 Tramadol capsules in Lagos The Nation:
NDLEA intercepts 649,300 Tramadol capsules in Lagos
NDLEA intercepts 649,300 capsules of Tramadol, Heroin at Lagos airport Daily Trust:
NDLEA intercepts 649,300 capsules of Tramadol, Heroin at Lagos airport
NDLEA intercepts Tramadol, €809,850 cash in Lagos Ripples Nigeria:
NDLEA intercepts Tramadol, €809,850 cash in Lagos
NDLEA Intercepts Drugs, €809,850 At Lagos Airport The Will:
NDLEA Intercepts Drugs, €809,850 At Lagos Airport
DLEA intercepts 649,300 capsules of Tramadol, over 809 Euro, others in Lagos The Eagle Online:
DLEA intercepts 649,300 capsules of Tramadol, over 809 Euro, others in Lagos


   More Picks
1 My past trauma made me difficult to love - Toke Makinwa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 Political parties in Nigeria are the same – Shekarau - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
3 Russia Reportedly Destroys World's Largest Plane In Ukraine - Global Village Extra, 11 hours ago
4 Putin puts Russia's nuclear forces on alert as fighting in Ukraine continues - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
5 Nigeria Air to fly before June 2023 – ICRC - The Guardian, 17 hours ago
6 SERAP sues Buhari over ‘failure to probe alleged misuse of security votes by governors’ - Vanguard News, 1 day ago
7 ‘No joy in Nigeria’ – Zinoleesky speaks after release from NDLEA custody - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
8 Ukraine: FG advises stranded Nigerians to use Romanian and Hungarian borders - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
9 Alaafin's daughter joins Nollywood - The Punch, 17 hours ago
10 Czech Republic join both Poland and Sweden in insisting they won't play Russia in next month's World Cup play-offs over invasion of Ukraine - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info